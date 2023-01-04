Air defense downs Russian aircraft, helicopter, and drone on Jan. 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s air defense shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, a Ka-52 attack helicopter, and an Orlan-10 drone between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Earlier on Jan. 4, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia had lost 3,038 tanks, 6,106 armored fighting vehicles, 4,745 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,039 artillery systems, 424 multiple launch rocket systems, 215 air defense systems, 283 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 1,842 drones, and 16 boats.