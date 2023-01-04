General Staff: Russia has lost 108,910 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
January 4, 2023 12:32 pm
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Jan. 4 that Russia had also lost 3,038 tanks, 6,106 armored fighting vehicles, 4,745 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,039 artillery systems, 424 multiple launch rocket systems, 215 air defense systems, 283 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 1,842 drones, and 16 boats.
