Air defense downs 41 of 42 Russian drones overnight

by Abbey Fenbert December 14, 2023 7:53 AM 1 min read
A remnant of a destroyed Russian drone is displayed on Khreschatyk Street during an exhibition on Aug. 23, 2023 in Kyiv. (Dmytro Larin /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense units shot down 41 out of 42 Russian drones overnight on Dec. 14, the Air Force reported via Telegram.

Russia launched a total of 42 Shahed drones at Ukraine, beginning on the evening of Dec. 13. The drones were launched from Balaklava and Chauda in occupied Crimea and from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

The majority of the drones were bound for Odesa Oblast.

A strike on the city of Odesa the night of Dec. 14 left 11 people injured, including three children who had to be hospitalized.

The Air Force also reported that Russian forces in occupied Kherson Oblast launced six S-300 anti-aircraft missiles toward Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russian aerial attacks are likely to intensify during the winter as Moscow targets Ukraine's energy infrastructure. An overnight attack in Kyiv on Dec. 13 injured over 50 people.  

Ukraine war latest: Russia unleashes yet another air attack, killing 1, injuring 63 across Ukraine
Key developments on Dec. 13: * Russian overnight air attacks kill 1, injure 63 * Scholz: Germany’s 2nd Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine by the end of 2023 * Russian hacker group claims responsibility for Kyivstar cyberattack * Norway unveils aid for Ukraine, including air defense, humanitarian…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Abbey Fenbert
12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
