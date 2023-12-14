Air defense downs 41 of 42 Russian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense units shot down 41 out of 42 Russian drones overnight on Dec. 14, the Air Force reported via Telegram.

Russia launched a total of 42 Shahed drones at Ukraine, beginning on the evening of Dec. 13. The drones were launched from Balaklava and Chauda in occupied Crimea and from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

The majority of the drones were bound for Odesa Oblast.

A strike on the city of Odesa the night of Dec. 14 left 11 people injured, including three children who had to be hospitalized.

The Air Force also reported that Russian forces in occupied Kherson Oblast launced six S-300 anti-aircraft missiles toward Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russian aerial attacks are likely to intensify during the winter as Moscow targets Ukraine's energy infrastructure. An overnight attack in Kyiv on Dec. 13 injured over 50 people.