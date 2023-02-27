Air defense downs 2 drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down two Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of Feb. 27, Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the regional council, reported.

"Two Russian drones that were in our sky went the way of their Russian warship," he wrote, hinting at a popular phrase which became a message of defiance and was first uttered by Ukrainian defenders at Snake Island when they were ordered to leave their post by a Russian battleship in the early days of the war.

The air raid siren lasted in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from 8:32 p.m. to 9:53 p.m.



