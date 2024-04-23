Minister accused of illegally appropriating more than $7 million in state-owned land, attempting to seize another plot

This audio is created with AI assistance

A sitting minister has been accused of illegally appropriating Ukrainian state-owned land worth Hr 291 million ($7.3 million) and attempting to seize another plot worth an additional Hr 190 million ($4.8 million), Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) announced on April 23.

While NABU only described the suspect as the "former chairman of the agriculture committee" of Ukraine's parliament and a current minister, Suspilne reported, citing sources in law enforcement, that it is Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi.

NABU said that the scheme involved the destruction of documents that showed the Ukrainian state had permanent ownership of two plots of land in Sumy Oblast.

Following this, the conspirators, allegedly including Solskyi, worked from 2017-2021 to create new fictitious land ownership documents.

The documents were then reportedly distributed amongst the members of the scheme, resulting in the seizure of the first plot, worth Hr 291 million ($7.3 million).

NABU said that the conspirators were prevented by law enforcement agents from appropriating the second plot.

At least four people have been accused of participating in the scheme, according to NABU.