Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Defense Ministry, Ukrainian military, Ukraine's Navy, Navy
Edit post

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's chief inspector fired

by Kateryna Hodunova November 1, 2024 5:28 PM 2 min read
General inspector of the Main Inspectorate of the Defense Ministry, Admiral of the Ukrainian Navy and former Navy Commander Igor Voronchenko attends the 'Strategic Overview of Security Situation in the Black and Azov Sea, Prospects and Future' discussion panel at the Second Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimea Platform, Sofia, Bulgaria, on April 12, 2024. (Kyrylo Yevseiev / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Admiral Ihor Voronchenko has been dismissed from the post of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's chief inspector, online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported on Nov. 1, citing the ministry.

The Main Inspectorate of the Defense Ministry audits the ministry's activities, including monitoring the quality of military training and staffing, overseeing military aviation safety, and conducting technical investigations, among other functions.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov signed the order to dismiss Voronchenko on Oct. 31. The ministry did not provide any reasons for Voronchenko's dismissal.

It is not yet known who will replace Voronchenko.

In September, controversial lawmaker Mariana Bezuhla said that Umerov had allegedly fired Voronchenko after his report on military training centers at a meeting of the headquarters of the supreme commander-in-chief.

The admiral's report was very critical and allegedly "angered" Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Bezuhla said. Yet this information has not been confirmed by any official.

In 2003, Voronchenko began serving in the Ukrainian Navy.

He was in Crimea when Russia invaded and illegally annexed the peninsula in 2014. At that time, he served as a deputy commander of the Navy.

Voronchenko was the chief commander of the Navy from 2016 to 2020, after which he was appointed inspector of the Defense Ministry.

As drone strikes surge, Russia’s next mass missile attack on Kyiv likely imminent, experts and weary residents say
Russia’s aerial attacks against Kyiv have changed dramatically in recent weeks, becoming far more frequent yet far less destructive. Moscow has ramped up drone strikes on the capital — which overnight on Oct. 31 was attacked for the 20th time this month — and the rest of the country, while dialing…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:28 PM

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's chief inspector fired.

The Main Inspectorate of the Defense Ministry audits the ministry's activities, including monitoring the quality of military training and staffing, overseeing military aviation safety, and conducting technical investigations, among other functions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.