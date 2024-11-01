Ukrainian Defense Ministry's chief inspector fired.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Admiral Ihor Voronchenko has been dismissed from the post of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's chief inspector, online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported on Nov. 1, citing the ministry.

The Main Inspectorate of the Defense Ministry audits the ministry's activities, including monitoring the quality of military training and staffing, overseeing military aviation safety, and conducting technical investigations, among other functions.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov signed the order to dismiss Voronchenko on Oct. 31. The ministry did not provide any reasons for Voronchenko's dismissal.

It is not yet known who will replace Voronchenko.

In September, controversial lawmaker Mariana Bezuhla said that Umerov had allegedly fired Voronchenko after his report on military training centers at a meeting of the headquarters of the supreme commander-in-chief.

The admiral's report was very critical and allegedly "angered" Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Bezuhla said. Yet this information has not been confirmed by any official.

In 2003, Voronchenko began serving in the Ukrainian Navy.

He was in Crimea when Russia invaded and illegally annexed the peninsula in 2014. At that time, he served as a deputy commander of the Navy.

Voronchenko was the chief commander of the Navy from 2016 to 2020, after which he was appointed inspector of the Defense Ministry.