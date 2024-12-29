Skip to content
Azerbaijan, Russia, Chechnya, Ilham Aliyev
Crashed Azerbaijani airliner hit by live fire, electronic warfare over Russia, Azerbaijan's president says

by Martin Fornusek December 29, 2024 1:57 PM 2 min read
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrives at the 2018 NATO Summit at NATO headquarters on July 12, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. (Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane was rendered "uncontrollable" by electronic warfare and damaged by fire from the ground while flying over Russia before crashing, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told the media, the Trend News Agency reported on Dec. 29.

Flight J2-8243 was flying from Azerbaijan's capital of Baku to Grozny in Chechnya before changing course and crashing in Kazakhstan on Dec. 25, killing 38 people. Multiple reports and official statements indicated that Russian air defense fire was responsible for the disaster.

"Of course, the final version will be known after the black boxes are opened. But the initial versions are also well-founded and based on facts," Aliyev said in an interview with the state-run Azerbaijan Television.

"And the facts are that the Azerbaijani civilian aircraft was damaged from the outside, over Russian territory, near the city of Grozny, and practically lost control.

"We also know that our aircraft was rendered uncontrollable by electronic warfare," the Azerbaijani president said, adding that the tail section was seriously damaged as a result of fire from the ground.

Putin, who has fostered close economic and political ties with Azerbaijan, called Aliyev to apologize "for the fact that the tragic incident occurred in Russian airspace" without commenting on whether the plane was hit by Russian air defenses.

The Kremlin said that the plane made multiple attempts to land at Grozny airport during a Ukrainian drone attack, which was reportedly repelled by Russian air defenses.

Western countries said the disaster was a result of Russia's "reckless" behavior and called for a transparent investigation.

Author: Martin Fornusek
12:35 PM

Zelensky extends condolences over deadly South Korean plane crash.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences on Dec. 29 to the families of victims and the people of South Korea following a tragic Jeju Air plane crash that killed at least 176 people, marking the worst disaster involving a South Korean airline in decades.
12:20 PM

Russia may escalate hybrid warfare near NATO borders, Yermak warns.

"The appearance of North Korean troops dressed in Russian uniforms or Iranian proxies on the borders of NATO countries is quite realistic if Russia is not stopped now. The North Korean military is already fighting in Europe. Who could have thought of this before?" Andriy Yermak said.
9:16 PM

Ukraine receives 1st shipment of US LNG.

"Despite Russia's attempts to destroy our energy system during the war, we have won another victory on the energy front," Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on Dec. 28.
