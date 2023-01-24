Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ABC News: 12 countries ready to give about 100 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine once Germany approves

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2023 6:18 PM 1 min read
German-made Leopard 2 tank. (Wikimedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Twelve countries have agreed to give Ukraine around 100 German-made Leopard 2 tanks after Berlin approves, an unnamed high-ranking Ukrainian official told ABC News.

The agreements were made at the Ramstein defense summit, according to the official cited by ABC News.

On Jan. 20, defense ministers from some 50 countries met at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss further support for Ukraine. This was the eighth Ramstein summit since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The international meeting came amid Kyiv’s frustration with the long-standing dissent over tanks for Ukraine as the full-scale invasion reached the 11-month mark.

Fighting off pressure from allies, Berlin made no decision to provide the long-anticipated Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine or approve their supply by other countries. As tanks are made in Germany, the country’s approval is needed for their delivery.

Nevertheless, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said after the summit that it had led to an ”optimistic breakthrough” over the Leopard 2 tanks delivery. Reznikov said countries with Leopard 2 tanks in service agreed to start training courses for Ukrainian tank crews before Berlin made a decision on whether it approves the delivery to Ukraine.

Some countries such as Poland and Finland have already publicly said they are willing to give Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks. According to the official that spoke with ABC News, other countries that are willing to supply Ukraine with tanks include Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

Western tanks, particularly the powerful modern Leopards, are expected to give Ukraine a major equipment advantage over Russia, which relies on old Soviet stock.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.