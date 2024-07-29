9 Russian mobilized convicts escape from military training, local media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities have issued arrest warrants for nine prisoners under contract with Russia's Armed Forces who escaped from a military training ground in Belgorod Oblast, local media in Belgorod Oblast claimed on July 28.

The escaped convicts, who joined the Russian Armed Forces likely in exchange for the opportunity of parole, include two convicts convicted of murder, three for causing bodily harm, one for unlawful confinement, and the others for unspecified lesser offenses, according to local outlet Pepel Belgorod.

According to a wanted posters shared by Pepel Belgorod, the inmates allegedly escaped on July 26 and 27. No details were provided as to how the alleged managed to escape the training grounds.

The warrants indicate that the escaped convicts are likely within the vicinity of the city of Belgorod.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims.

Moscow has been recruiting convicts for its war since summer 2022, first under the auspices of the Wagner mercenary company and then directly under the Russian Defense Ministry.

Toward the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, prisoners, even those convicted of violent crimes, were promised a pardon after completing a six-month military contract.

Most of the convicted recruits serving in the Russian military were assigned to the Storm Z assault units, effectively used as cannon fodder and suffering heavy casualties.

The situation changed in September 2023, when Storm Z was replaced by Storm V formations, the BBC reported.

These new units reportedly have different conditions, as the contract is signed for a year instead of six months and is automatically prolonged.

Earlier in 2024, independent Russian media outlet IStories reported that now, instead of pardon, the prisoner recruits are released on parole, which can be changed into pardon only if they receive a military award, suffer serious injuries, reach the age limit of service, or the war ends.

Dozens of men convicted of violent crimes were allowed to return to Russia following their service. In some cases, these ex-convicts were accused of new crimes.











