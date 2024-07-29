Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, War, Russian armed forces, Prisoners, Ukraine
Edit post

9 Russian mobilized convicts escape from military training, local media reports

by Dmytro Basmat July 29, 2024 7:41 AM 2 min read
A prisoner of war camp guard escorts a Russian POW following a phone call home at a POW detention center in western Ukraine in late September 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian authorities have issued arrest warrants for nine prisoners under contract with Russia's Armed Forces who escaped from a military training ground in Belgorod Oblast, local media in Belgorod Oblast claimed on July 28.

The escaped convicts, who joined the Russian Armed Forces likely in exchange for the opportunity of parole, include two convicts convicted of murder, three for causing bodily harm, one for unlawful confinement, and the others for unspecified lesser offenses, according to local outlet Pepel Belgorod.

According to a wanted posters shared by Pepel Belgorod, the inmates allegedly escaped on July 26 and 27. No details were provided as to how the alleged managed to escape the training grounds.

The warrants indicate that the escaped convicts are likely within the vicinity of the city of Belgorod.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims.

Moscow has been recruiting convicts for its war since summer 2022, first under the auspices of the Wagner mercenary company and then directly under the Russian Defense Ministry.

Toward the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, prisoners, even those convicted of violent crimes, were promised a pardon after completing a six-month military contract.

Most of the convicted recruits serving in the Russian military were assigned to the Storm Z assault units, effectively used as cannon fodder and suffering heavy casualties.

The situation changed in September 2023, when Storm Z was replaced by Storm V formations, the BBC reported.

These new units reportedly have different conditions, as the contract is signed for a year instead of six months and is automatically prolonged.

Earlier in 2024, independent Russian media outlet IStories reported that now, instead of pardon, the prisoner recruits are released on parole, which can be changed into pardon only if they receive a military award, suffer serious injuries, reach the age limit of service, or the war ends.

Dozens of men convicted of violent crimes were allowed to return to Russia following their service. In some cases, these ex-convicts were accused of new crimes.

Russian court sentences former Wagner member to almost 7 years in prison for shooting at police
According to TASS, former Wagner member Pavel Nikolin shot at police officers in December 2022 in the suburbs of the city of Novoshakhtinsk, near the border with the region of Donetsk Oblast occupied by Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller




Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:55 AM

China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine. "China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.