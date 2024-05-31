Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Prisoner exchange, Prisoners of war
75 Ukrainian prisoners brought back from Russian captivity

by Martin Fornusek May 31, 2024 1:27 PM 2 min read
Another 75 prisoners have been brought back home from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 31, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
Another 75 Ukrainian prisoners have been brought back to Ukraine from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 31.

This includes service personnel of the Armed Forces and the National Guard, border guards, and four civilians.

The former captives were exchanged for 75 Russian soldiers, RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

"Throughout all of this time, we have not stopped working for a single day to bring everyone home from Russian captivity," Zelensky said on X.

Another 75 prisoners have been brought back home from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 31, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
"We remember about every person. We are making every effort to find each and every one of our people. I am grateful to the team responsible for the exchanges."

Zelensky named a possible all-for-all prisoner of war (POW) exchange as one of the ideas to be discussed during the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland in June.

The last reported prisoner exchange occurred on Feb. 8, with 100 Ukrainian POWs returned from Russian captivity.

Before that, on Jan. 3, 230 prisoners were exchanged in the largest prisoner exchange since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelensky: Ukraine open to considering all-for-all POW exchange
Ukraine is open to considering an all-for-all prisoner of war (POW) exchange, and will discuss the idea at the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland in June, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 3.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek
10:57 AM

Zelensky arrives in Sweden for Nordic-Ukrainian summit.

"Our top priorities are to ensure more air defense systems for Ukraine, joint defense industry projects, and weapons for our warriors, as well as global efforts to force Russia to make peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
