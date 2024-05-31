75 Ukrainian prisoners brought back from Russian captivity

This audio is created with AI assistance

Another 75 Ukrainian prisoners have been brought back to Ukraine from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 31.

This includes service personnel of the Armed Forces and the National Guard, border guards, and four civilians.

The former captives were exchanged for 75 Russian soldiers, RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

"Throughout all of this time, we have not stopped working for a single day to bring everyone home from Russian captivity," Zelensky said on X.

"We remember about every person. We are making every effort to find each and every one of our people. I am grateful to the team responsible for the exchanges."

Zelensky named a possible all-for-all prisoner of war (POW) exchange as one of the ideas to be discussed during the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland in June.

The last reported prisoner exchange occurred on Feb. 8, with 100 Ukrainian POWs returned from Russian captivity.

Before that, on Jan. 3, 230 prisoners were exchanged in the largest prisoner exchange since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.