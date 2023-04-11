7 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops carried out attacks against nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on April 11.

According to local authorities, seven civilians were wounded in the Russian attacks.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

According to the media center, Russia struck a total of 114 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), drones, and tactical aviation. Forty infrastructure facilities have been hit.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 56 times, firing 285 projectiles from various weapons, according to the regional administration. The attacks reportedly wounded two people in the region and damaged a medical facility, a museum, and an administrative building in the city of Kherson.

Russian attacks injured five civilians in Donetsk Oblast, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit more than seven settlements in the region, damaging over 20 houses, outbuildings, seven high-rises, and a gas pipeline, added Kyrylenko.

The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 10-11, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram) The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 10-11, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Russian troops hit three districts in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging a civilian enterprise in the village of Kucherivka and a house in Kupiansk, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov. There were no casualties in the attacks, he said.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's district of Nikopol was also shelled overnight, Governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram. No casualties were reported.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported that Russia had carried out four air and 66 artillery strikes, seven drone and two MLRS attacks on the region, adding that it received 45 reports about damage to citizens' households and infrastructure sites. The administration didn't provide information on casualties.

In the past 24 hours, Russia shelled four settlements of eastern Luhansk Oblast, the regional administration said on Telegram. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russia hit the villages of Kamianska Sloboda and Hremiach close to the Russian-Ukrainian border on April 10, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. It didn't provide information on casualties or damages.

On April 10, Russian troops launched five attacks against Sumy Oblast, bordering Russia, targeting the communities of Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, and Shalyhyne. According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian attacks damaged power lines in Khotin.

In Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv Oblast, Russia struck the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities on the Black Sea coast several times with MLRS, mortars, and artillery, Governor Vitalii Kim said. No casualties were reported.