Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

7 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

by Dinara Khalilova April 11, 2023 10:51 AM 3 min read
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 10-11, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops carried out attacks against nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on April 11.

According to local authorities, seven civilians were wounded in the Russian attacks.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

According to the media center, Russia struck a total of 114 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), drones, and tactical aviation. Forty infrastructure facilities have been hit.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 56 times, firing 285 projectiles from various weapons, according to the regional administration. The attacks reportedly wounded two people in the region and damaged a medical facility, a museum, and an administrative building in the city of Kherson.

Russian attacks injured five civilians in Donetsk Oblast, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit more than seven settlements in the region, damaging over 20 houses, outbuildings, seven high-rises, and a gas pipeline, added Kyrylenko.

The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 10-11, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 10-11, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Russian troops hit three districts in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging a civilian enterprise in the village of Kucherivka and a house in Kupiansk, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov. There were no casualties in the attacks, he said.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's district of Nikopol was also shelled overnight, Governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram. No casualties were reported.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported that Russia had carried out four air and 66 artillery strikes, seven drone and two MLRS attacks on the region, adding that it received 45 reports about damage to citizens' households and infrastructure sites. The administration didn't provide information on casualties.

In the past 24 hours, Russia shelled four settlements of eastern Luhansk Oblast, the regional administration said on Telegram. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russia hit the villages of Kamianska Sloboda and Hremiach close to the Russian-Ukrainian border on April 10, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. It didn't provide information on casualties or damages.

On April 10, Russian troops launched five attacks against Sumy Oblast, bordering Russia, targeting the communities of Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, and Shalyhyne. According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian attacks damaged power lines in Khotin.

In Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv Oblast, Russia struck the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities on the Black Sea coast several times with MLRS, mortars, and artillery, Governor Vitalii Kim said. No casualties were reported.

Group of authors: Surveys show Ukrainians don’t want ‘Kalashnikov society’
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. The authors’ research was funded by an Insight Grant from the Social Sciences and Research Council of Canada. Images of warlords and militias from
Kyiv IndependentMatthew Light
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.