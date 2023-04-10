Russian forces attack 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked five communities in Sumy Oblast on April 10, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. No casualties were reported.

Russian troops launched five attacks, targeting the communities of Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, and Shalyhyne. Around 118 strikes were recorded.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian attacks damaged power lines in Khotin. No further damage was reported.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.