Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sabotage, Ukraine's military, War
Edit post

6 detained in Odesa for allegedly setting fire to military vehicles on Russia's orders

by Kateryna Hodunova July 29, 2024 11:57 AM 2 min read
Law enforcement agencies detained six people on charges of setting fire to over 15 military vehicles in Odesa
Six men, aged 18 to 24, accused of setting fire to military vehicles were detained in Odesa, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on July 29, 2024. 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained six people suspected of setting fire to more than 15 off-road military vehicles in Odesa, the security agency reported on July 29.

The National Police said in June that Russian special services encouraged minors to burn the cars of Ukrainian military personnel for money to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

The group of Odesa residents, aged 18 to 24, allegedly acted on the order of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). The suspects made contact with a Russian operative via Telegram channels while looking for "easy money," according to the SBU.

The detainees were supervised by an FSB handler and mostly acted in pairs, the agency said.

"For example, one of them (of the suspects) would set fire to the vehicles, and the other would film it," the statement read.

The suspects detained in Odesa worked as couriers, and their company scooters allowed them to move around the city in search of military vehicles.

Law enforcement officials said that during the day, they delivered food, and at night, they set fire to military vehicles despite the curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.

Earlier in July, law enforcement agencies detained two residents aged 17 and 18 on charges of setting fire to military vehicles in Lviv. According to the investigation, one of the suspects also received an offer to find and set fire to an army vehicle for a financial reward.

Ex-lawmaker Farion’s murder suspect could be involved in Russian far-right movement
The man suspected of murdering lawmaker and professor Iryna Farion could be involved in the Russian neo-Nazi movement, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies announced during a press briefing on July 26.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.