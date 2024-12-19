Skip to content
Belarus, Eastern Europe, Ukraine, Alexander Lukashenko, SBU, Human rights
Edit post

Belarus sentences 2 Belarusians, Ukrainian to 11-25 years for alleged terrorism

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 19, 2024 10:14 PM 2 min read
Belarus special police troops block a street as opposition supporters rally to protest against disputed presidential election results in Minsk on Aug. 30, 2020. (Photo by Tut.by/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Belarusians and one Ukrainian were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 11 to 25 years by Belarusian authorities for their alleged involvement in preparing terrorist acts, the Viasna Human Rights Center reported on Dec. 19.

Since the 2020 presidential election in Belarus, which saw Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko claim victory in a falsified vote, the country has witnessed a severe crackdown on dissent. Thousands of opposition leaders, activists, and ordinary citizens have been arrested, tortured, and jailed.

Belarusian prosecutors claimed that two men from the group allegedly tried to blow up a section of the railroad, while the third one's actions were classified as "illegal trafficking of explosives." The sentences for each individual were not disclosed.

The detention of these three men alongside three other individuals was announced by the Belarusian KGB on Sept. 11. On the same day, a government propaganda film about the group was aired on state-controlled television. In the film, some of the detainees appeared beaten, others were in chains.

According to Viasna, the propaganda film alleged that one of the detainees contacted Ukraine's Security Service (SBUt) seeking to fight for Ukraine. He was allegedly told by the SBU that his skills were needed in Belarus.

The sentences come as Lukashenko prepares for the January 2025 presidential election, seeking a seventh term after 30 years in power.

Lukashenko has recently pardoned prisoners convicted of extremism, claiming that it was a "humane gesture" toward those who had "gone astray, though these individuals were widely seen as victims of repression following the rigged 2020 election.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
