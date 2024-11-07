Skip to content
Belarus, Belarusian regime, Alexander Lukashenko, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
Belarus cracks down ahead of January election, over 100 people detained

by Sonya Bandouil November 7, 2024 5:42 AM 1 min read
Opposition supporters carry a huge former white-red-white flag of Belarus during a rally to protest against the presidential election results in Minsk on Sept. 13, 2020. (TUT.BY/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian authorities have initiated a wave of arrests ahead of January’s election, Viasna human rights center reported on Nov. 6.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, is seeking a seventh term.

According to Viasna, over 100 people have been detained in the last week. Many of those arrested have been linked to online neighborhood chats, which authorities recently labeled “extremist” and accuse of being part of a conspiracy.

These local chats, once used to coordinate 2020 protests against alleged election fraud, are now seen as threats.

Jails are overcrowded, and many detainees, including political prisoners, face harsh conditions.

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya condemned the crackdown, calling on the West to respond and urging Belarusians to vote against all candidates.

Belarus hasn’t had free or fair elections since 1994. The previous presidential election, which Lukashenko claimed to have won by a landslide with 80% of the vote, provoked nationwide protests and a subsequent regime crackdown on dissent.

In the course of quelling the opposition, Lukashenko’s regime eliminated independent media, closed over 1,700 non-profit civic organizations, banned all but four political parties loyal to the regime, and jailed over 1,300 political prisoners.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
