Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
5 killed, 9 injured in Russian attacks over past day

by Dinara Khalilova June 29, 2023 11:02 AM 2 min read
A house damaged by a Russian attack on Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, on June 29, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian attacks in Ukraine's east and south killed five civilians and wounded nine more in the past day, according to the regional authorities.

In total, Russia launched multi-weapon strikes against nine Ukrainian oblasts. Those are Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk.

Russian troops targeted four districts in Kharkiv Oblast, killing three civilian men aged 45-57 in the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on June 29. A 70-year-old woman was reportedly injured in Kurylivka near Kupiansk.

Residential buildings, private residences, outbuildings, cars, and the building of a pumping station were damaged, added Syniehubov.

Early on June 29, Russian forces hit the settlement of Bilozerka, killing a 71-year-old woman, and injuring two more people, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported. At least 12 residential buildings were damaged.

A day before, Russia struck the southern region 64 times using mortars, artillery, tanks, multiple launch rocket systems, and drones, according to the regional governor. Three people were reportedly wounded.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian in the village of Serebrianka and injured two in other regional settlements, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Three homes were destroyed, and nine were damaged across the region, Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

The Russian military hit 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 71 times, wounding a 62-year-old resident of Orikhiv, the regional administration wrote.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast authorities received 51 reports of damages to people's homes and civilian infrastructure.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

