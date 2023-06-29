5 killed, 9 injured in Russian attacks over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Ukraine's east and south killed five civilians and wounded nine more in the past day, according to the regional authorities.

In total, Russia launched multi-weapon strikes against nine Ukrainian oblasts. Those are Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk.

Russian troops targeted four districts in Kharkiv Oblast, killing three civilian men aged 45-57 in the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on June 29. A 70-year-old woman was reportedly injured in Kurylivka near Kupiansk.

Residential buildings, private residences, outbuildings, cars, and the building of a pumping station were damaged, added Syniehubov.

Early on June 29, Russian forces hit the settlement of Bilozerka, killing a 71-year-old woman, and injuring two more people, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported. At least 12 residential buildings were damaged.

A day before, Russia struck the southern region 64 times using mortars, artillery, tanks, multiple launch rocket systems, and drones, according to the regional governor. Three people were reportedly wounded.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian in the village of Serebrianka and injured two in other regional settlements, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Three homes were destroyed, and nine were damaged across the region, Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

The Russian military hit 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 71 times, wounding a 62-year-old resident of Orikhiv, the regional administration wrote.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast authorities received 51 reports of damages to people's homes and civilian infrastructure.