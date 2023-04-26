44 Ukrainian POWs freed in prisoner exchange

This audio is created with AI assistance

Forty-two Ukrainian military personnel and two civilians have returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity in another prisoner swap, Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak reported on April 26.

The Ukrainian prisoners of war who were released included soldiers, navy personnel, border guards, and national guardsmen, said Yermak. Among them were 36 privates and sergeants, as well as six officers.

According to the report, the former POWs took part in Ukraine’s defense of Mariupol, including the Azovstal plant, and fought against Russian troops in Kherson Oblast and the east.

Some of the exchanged POWs were wounded and tortured by Russia in captivity, added the official. Among them were also two men whose wives had been previously released from Russian captivity.

In the previous prisoner exchange, 100 Ukrainian POWs were released on April 10.

According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, more than 2,000 Ukrainians have returned home from Russian captivity.