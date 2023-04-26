Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

44 Ukrainian POWs freed in prisoner exchange

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 26, 2023 4:31 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian prisoners of war released from Russian captivity in a prisoner exchange on April 26, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Forty-two Ukrainian military personnel and two civilians have returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity in another prisoner swap, Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak reported on April 26.

The Ukrainian prisoners of war who were released included soldiers, navy personnel, border guards, and national guardsmen, said Yermak. Among them were 36 privates and sergeants, as well as six officers.

According to the report, the former POWs took part in Ukraine’s defense of Mariupol, including the Azovstal plant, and fought against Russian troops in Kherson Oblast and the east.

Some of the exchanged POWs were wounded and tortured by Russia in captivity, added the official. Among them were also two men whose wives had been previously released from Russian captivity.

In the previous prisoner exchange, 100 Ukrainian POWs were released on April 10.

According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, more than 2,000 Ukrainians have returned home from Russian captivity.

What it’s like to know your loved ones are in Russian captivity
On the evening of Feb. 24, Nataliia Sivak received a terrifying message from her younger brother, Ukrainian soldier Yakiv Nehrii. “Tell everyone I love them very much,” the message read. “We are under heavy attack.” It was the last time she heard from him. When Russia launched its full-scale war
Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.