News Feed, Russian war crimes, European Union, Council of Europe, Kaja Kallas, Ukraine, War
Edit post

38 countries announce 'major progress' on tribunal for Russian leadership

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 5, 2025 12:16 PM 2 min read
Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia arrives at the European Union Council Meeting in Brussels, Belgium on March 24, 2023. (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A coalition of 38 countries, including all EU members, announced on Feb. 4 that they had made "significant progress" toward establishing a special tribunal to prosecute Russian leadership for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, Euronews reported.

"No one from Russia and no one from Russia's leadership is untouchable," said Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat.

The tribunal, set to operate within the Council of Europe, will focus on Russia's political and military leaders, including President Vladimir Putin.

"To wait is not an option. We must really act as fast as possible. And we will do the best way to try to finish the work this year," said Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset.

Legal experts are reportedly drafting a statute to define the tribunal's jurisdiction, with the document expected to be signed in April at the 14th meeting of the coalition participants.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been a strong advocate for the tribunal, seeking to hold Putin accountable for launching the full-scale invasion nearly three years ago.

Ukrainian authorities have documented thousands of war crimes by Russian forces, including deliberate attacks on civilians, cultural sites, and medical institutions, as well as cases of torture and forced deportations.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has already issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official overseeing the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

In March 2024, the ICC also issued warrants for two Russian military commanders for strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the winter of 2022-2023.

Unlike war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide — charges that apply to individuals at all levels of a military conflict — the crime of aggression is a charge that can be brought exclusively against the top leadership of an aggressor state.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

News Feed

11:03 AM

US leading 'very constructive talks on Ukraine,' Trump says.

"But we are having very good talks, very constructive talks on Ukraine. And we are talking to the Russians. We're talking to the Ukrainian leadership," Donald Trump said during a press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
9:31 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy arrives in Kyiv.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 5 to discuss Ukrainian-British cooperation and Ukraine's security, said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.