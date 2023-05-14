3 injured in Russian rocket attack on Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three civilians were injured when Russian forces attacked the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on May 14.

According to Kyrylenko, the attack was carried out with Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems, which fire inaccurate unguided rockets at a maximum range of 70 kilometers.

Five apartment buildings, three houses, and the town's heating system were damaged in the attack, the governor said.

Kurakhove, a front-line town in Donetsk Oblast, has been a frequent target of arbitrary attacks against civilians.

The town is located 17 kilometers west of Mariinka, where control is shared between Ukrainian and Russian forces and where almost all buildings have been completely destroyed by the fighting.