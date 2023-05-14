Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
3 injured in Russian rocket attack on Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2023 8:09 PM 1 min read
A building damaged by Russian shelling in Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on May 14, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
Three civilians were injured when Russian forces attacked the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on May 14.

According to Kyrylenko, the attack was carried out with Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems, which fire inaccurate unguided rockets at a maximum range of 70 kilometers.

Five apartment buildings, three houses, and the town's heating system were damaged in the attack, the governor said.

Kurakhove, a front-line town in Donetsk Oblast, has been a frequent target of arbitrary attacks against civilians.

The town is located 17 kilometers west of Mariinka, where control is shared between Ukrainian and Russian forces and where almost all buildings have been completely destroyed by the fighting.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
