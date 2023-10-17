Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
3 drones shot down over Belgorod Oblast, governor says

by Abbey Fenbert October 17, 2023 5:08 AM 1 min read
Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, June 2, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense intercepted three drones over Belgorod Oblast, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on Oct. 16.

At around 11 p.m. local time on Oct. 16, Gladkov said that the drones were shot down near the city of Belgorod and the Yakovlevsky District.

Gladkov did not report any casualties or damage.

Gladkov said that the house was destroyed and two others sustained partial damage. He also claimed that three cars were damaged by debris from the drone.

Reports of drone strikes within Russia have increased in recent weeks. On Oct. 15, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense forces shot down 27 drones overnight.

On Oct. 11, Gladkov claimed that a drone attack in Belgorod Oblast killed two people and injured two others.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
