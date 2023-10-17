3 drones shot down over Belgorod Oblast, governor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense intercepted three drones over Belgorod Oblast, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on Oct. 16.

At around 11 p.m. local time on Oct. 16, Gladkov said that the drones were shot down near the city of Belgorod and the Yakovlevsky District.

Gladkov did not report any casualties or damage.

Gladkov said that the house was destroyed and two others sustained partial damage. He also claimed that three cars were damaged by debris from the drone.

Reports of drone strikes within Russia have increased in recent weeks. On Oct. 15, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense forces shot down 27 drones overnight.

On Oct. 11, Gladkov claimed that a drone attack in Belgorod Oblast killed two people and injured two others.