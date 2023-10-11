Debris from drone kills 2, injures 2 in Belgorod Oblast, Russia claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone attack on Belgorod Oblast killed two people and injured two others, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on Oct. 12.

Shortly after midnight on Oct. 12, Gladkov reported that Russian air defense shot down a drone en route to the city of Belgorod.

Falling debris caused a fire to break out in a house, killing two.

Gladkov said the two victims, a man and a woman, were found buried under the rubble. He also said emergency services were continuing to search the site for additional victims.

Two others were reported injured in the attack. One man was reported to be in a coma, while another woman suffered a concussion and fractured limb.

Gladkov said that the house was destroyed and two others sustained partial damage. He also claimed that three cars were damaged by debris from the drone.

Reports of drone strikes within Russia have increased in recent weeks. On Oct. 4, Ukrainian drones hit a Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system near Belgorod, according to sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU.)