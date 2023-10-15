Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia claims 27 drones downed overnight

by Olena Goncharova October 15, 2023 5:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Ministry said via its Telegram channel that its forces shot down 27 Ukrainian drones overnight on Oct. 15 over the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod Oblast, reported that a drone was downed over the village of Novaya Derevnya resulting in damage to private property. No casualties have been reported.

Kursk Oblast Roman Starovoyt claimed that drone debris fell in Kursk city and Zorino village, according to his Telegram channel.  

The Kursk region borders Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, while Belgorod Oblast borders with Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts of Ukraine in the south and west.

Claims of Ukrainian drone strikes within Russian territory have increased in recent weeks, though Kyiv rarely comments on the reports.

Russia, China and North Korea have new dynamics. And it’s bad for Ukraine
The White House announced on Oct. 13 that North Korea had delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to bolster Russia’s war against Ukraine. Washington published pictures tracking a set of containers as it traveled from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia, by a Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
