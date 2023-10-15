Russia claims 27 drones downed overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Ministry said via its Telegram channel that its forces shot down 27 Ukrainian drones overnight on Oct. 15 over the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod Oblast, reported that a drone was downed over the village of Novaya Derevnya resulting in damage to private property. No casualties have been reported.

Kursk Oblast Roman Starovoyt claimed that drone debris fell in Kursk city and Zorino village, according to his Telegram channel.

The Kursk region borders Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, while Belgorod Oblast borders with Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts of Ukraine in the south and west.

Claims of Ukrainian drone strikes within Russian territory have increased in recent weeks, though Kyiv rarely comments on the reports.