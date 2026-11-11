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2nd day of trilateral peace talks begins between Ukraine, Russia, US in Abu Dhabi

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by Kate Tsurkan
2nd day of trilateral peace talks begins between Ukraine, Russia, US in Abu Dhabi
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency RIA Novosti on Nov. 10, 2026, Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia (R), Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov (C), and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov (L) attend talks with the Russian delegation mediated by the U.S. in Abu Dhabi, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Grigory Sysoyev / RIA NOVOSTI / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

The second day of trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. has begun in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine's leading negotiator and foreign intelligence chief Rustem Umerov said on Nov. 11.

"First, a trilateral format involving the U.S. and Russia. Afterward, we will hold a separate meeting with our European partners," Umerov wrote.

The first day of talks was described by President Volodymyr Zelensky as "constructive and quite substantive" and reportedly focused on humanitarian issues.  Zelensky said that "possible parameters for humanitarian steps" had been discussed between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

"The release of prisoners is a priority. (The delegates) spoke in detail about the substance of security guarantees for Ukraine and the foundations for ensuring these guarantees function over the long term," Zelensky said on social media after the first day of talks.

Ukraine's delegation also includes Kyrylo Budanov, Zelensky's chief of staff; Serhii Kyslytsia, the president's first deputy chief of staff; David Arakhamia, who leads Zelensky's party in parliament; and Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency.

The Kremlin's delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who has participated in previous talks with Ukraine in 2022 and 2025, while the U.S. is represented by peace envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

European representatives — including national security advisors from France, Germany, the U.K., and Italy, as well as NATO and EU officials — are also in Abu Dhabi for separate talks with Ukrainian and U.S. officials.

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RussiaUkraineRustem UmerovUAE
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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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