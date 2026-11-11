2nd day of trilateral peace talks begins between Ukraine, Russia, US in Abu Dhabi

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

The second day of trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. has begun in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine's leading negotiator and foreign intelligence chief Rustem Umerov said on Nov. 11.

"First, a trilateral format involving the U.S. and Russia. Afterward, we will hold a separate meeting with our European partners," Umerov wrote.

The first day of talks was described by President Volodymyr Zelensky as "constructive and quite substantive" and reportedly focused on humanitarian issues. Zelensky said that "possible parameters for humanitarian steps" had been discussed between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

"The release of prisoners is a priority. (The delegates) spoke in detail about the substance of security guarantees for Ukraine and the foundations for ensuring these guarantees function over the long term," Zelensky said on social media after the first day of talks.

Ukraine's delegation also includes Kyrylo Budanov, Zelensky's chief of staff; Serhii Kyslytsia, the president's first deputy chief of staff; David Arakhamia, who leads Zelensky's party in parliament; and Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency.

The Kremlin's delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who has participated in previous talks with Ukraine in 2022 and 2025, while the U.S. is represented by peace envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

European representatives — including national security advisors from France, Germany, the U.K., and Italy, as well as NATO and EU officials — are also in Abu Dhabi for separate talks with Ukrainian and U.S. officials.