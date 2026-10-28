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Russia wants deal with NATO to reshape Europe's security order, Zelensky says

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by Martin Fornusek
Russia wants deal with NATO to reshape Europe's security order, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to journalists during a press briefing on Oct. 27, 2026, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Presidential Office)

Moscow wants a separate agreement with NATO or the U.S. that would effectively mean changing the security infrastructure of Europe and the world, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 27.

The Kremlin is repackaging these demands as "security guarantees" for itself amid ongoing negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, the president told journalists at a press briefing.

"This isn't the first time Russia has raised, in one form or another, the issue of security guarantees as they see them," Zelensky remarked, stressing that such discussions should only take place after the war in Ukraine ends.

During talks with the Biden administration shortly before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow demanded that NATO roll back its military blueprint in Europe to pre-1997 levels, effectively demanding that the alliance withdraw forces and infrastructure from some Central and Eastern European members.

Zelensky said he is unaware of the details but believes the Kremlin could once again demand that the alliance withdraw infrastructure from some of its member states.

"I believe that any retreat, any rollback in security terms, is a sign of weakness for the alliance," he said, stressing that such decisions should rest solely on NATO members.

"But we've also heard signals from the United States from a different angle, regarding the presence of American troops on European territory, possible reductions, and so on."

The Trump administration has been pushing Europe to take greater responsibility for its security and has publicly discussed a "review" of its military presence on the continent.

European capitals have acknowledged the need to ramp up defense spending, but have raised concerns that unexpected and unplanned withdrawal could open the door to Russian aggression.

Zelensky hinted that it was Washington's diesel deal with Russia that opened the door for further demands from Moscow, though "it's hard to predict what they might be."

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Martin Fornusek

Assistant Editor

Martin Fornusek is an assistant editor at the Kyiv Independent. Until recently, Martin held the role of foreign affairs reporter specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, focusing on developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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