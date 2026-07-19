2 Russian tankers struck on Black Sea, Ukraine's General Staff says

Editor's note: The story has been updated with additional details.

Ukrainian long-range drone strikes hit two Russian tankers in the Black Sea and a floating crane in the Azov Sea overnight, as well as a Soviet-era Buk air defense system in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff said on July 19.

Russia uses tankers to transport oil and petroleum products and fuel for its army, while the floating cranes load and unload cargo at the ports, supporting Moscow's military maritime logistics, according to the General Staff.

Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, further reported strikes against a shadow fleet cargo vessel and 13 electrical infrastructure sites in Crimea and other occupied territories.

Moscow has not reacted yet to Ukraine's claim. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reported attacks and the extent of their damage. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have downed 140 Ukrainian drones across Russia and occupied Crimea, as well as over the Black Sea and Azov Sea, overnight on July 19.

"The Ukrainian military will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at stopping Russia's armed aggression," the General Staff said in its Facebook post.

A Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) naval drone successfully struck the Avero shadow-fleet tanker in the Black Sea, the SBU reported on July 19, without mentioning the other vessels listed by the Ukrainian military.

"The Avero tanker was involved in transporting Russian crude oil during the oil embargo imposed by the G7 and EU countries. The vessel namely exported oil to China and India," the agency said.

The SBU also reported striking three oil depots in Russia's Stavropol Krai.

СБУ уразила ще один танкер «тіньового флоту» рф та три нафтобази у Ставропольському краї



➡️ https://t.co/lqKxAkQeev pic.twitter.com/9W6v2f6KOw — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) July 19, 2026

Monitoring channels previously reported Ukrainian strikes against an oil depot in Russia's Stavropol Krai, as well as targets in occupied Crimea and Luhansk Oblast, overnight on July 19.

The reported overnight attacks come as Ukraine ramps up its long-range drone attacks across Russian-occupied territories and deep inside Russia, in an attempt to slowly grind down Russia's war machine from afar. It is difficult to independently assess the effect that these strikes are having on the Russian army's combat operations on the battlefield.

Over July, Ukraine launched an intense operation against Russia's shadow fleet on the Black Sea and Azov Sea, hitting dozens of them to criple logistics in and out of occupied Crimea as the fuel crisis worsens in the peninsula.

In the same Facebook post, the General Staff said it also struck a road bridge east of occupied Pokrovsk in eastern Donetsk Oblast, used by Russian troops to keep up their offensive in the sector.