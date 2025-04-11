The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

2 killed, 32 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 11, 2025 10:40 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Dnipro, Ukraine, on April 10, 2025. (State Emergency Servise / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least two people were killed and 32 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on April 11.

Russia launched 39 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, and a ballistic missile against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Air defenses shot down 24 drones, while another 13 disappeared from radars, likely deployed as decoys to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense systems.

Ukrainian electronic warfare units, aviation, and mobile fire teams repelled the assault.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was killed and 22 injured in drone and missile strikes, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. The attacks targeted civilian areas, igniting fires and causing damage.

The attacks against the region included a missile strike against Dnipro on April 10 that killed one civilian and injured nine, officials said.

Russian attacks killed another person and wounded five in Kherson Oblast, where three apartment buildings and 16 houses were damaged, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Moscow's forces struck social infrastructure and residential neighborhoods.

In Kharkiv Oblast, four civilians were injured, with houses, garages, and other civilian infrastructure damaged, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

One person was also injured in Donetsk Oblast after Russian forces attacked the village of Zarichne, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The attacks came as Russia continues to reject a U.S.-mediated proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire. Kyiv reiterated that it would be ready to accept the truce if Moscow agreed to abide by the terms.

‘Nothing else can be discussed’ about Russia, Ukraine until ‘the killing stops,’ US State Department says
“It is a dynamic that will not be solved militarily. It is a meat grinder,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said. “There is nothing else (that) can be discussed for the outcome until the shooting and the killing stops.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 9 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
12:57 AM

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The trip was only announced after Harry had already left Ukraine.
7:57 PM
Video

Chinese POWs captured by Ukraine: What we know so far.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out the first interrogation of two Chinese nationals captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, it announced on April 9. Here’s everything we know so far about the two POWs, as well as more than 160 other Chinese nationals reportedly serving in Russia’s Armed Forces, according to the documents seen by the Kyiv Independent.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.