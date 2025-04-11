2 killed, 32 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least two people were killed and 32 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on April 11.

Russia launched 39 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, and a ballistic missile against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Air defenses shot down 24 drones, while another 13 disappeared from radars, likely deployed as decoys to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense systems.

Ukrainian electronic warfare units, aviation, and mobile fire teams repelled the assault.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was killed and 22 injured in drone and missile strikes, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. The attacks targeted civilian areas, igniting fires and causing damage.

The attacks against the region included a missile strike against Dnipro on April 10 that killed one civilian and injured nine, officials said.

Russian attacks killed another person and wounded five in Kherson Oblast, where three apartment buildings and 16 houses were damaged, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Moscow's forces struck social infrastructure and residential neighborhoods.

In Kharkiv Oblast, four civilians were injured, with houses, garages, and other civilian infrastructure damaged, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

One person was also injured in Donetsk Oblast after Russian forces attacked the village of Zarichne, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The attacks came as Russia continues to reject a U.S.-mediated proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire. Kyiv reiterated that it would be ready to accept the truce if Moscow agreed to abide by the terms.