2 killed, 2 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

Moscow launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia at night on Sept. 2, killing two people, including an 8-year-old boy, and injuring two others, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The attack, which occurred around 11 p.m. local time, partially destroyed a building in the city, Fedorov said. A 38-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy were killed in the attacks.

The blast wave, as well as debris, also caused damage to nearby buildings. A 43-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl were also injured in the attack.

The 12-year-old girl is currently in intensive care, Fedorov said.

Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of around 710,000, lies in Ukraine's southeast. Zaporizhzhia is subjected to regular Russian attacks due to its proximity to the front line.

Throughout the day on Sept. 2, communities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were struck 313 times by Russian attacks.



