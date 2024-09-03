The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
2 killed, 2 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

by Dmytro Basmat September 3, 2024 7:43 AM 1 min read
A damage structure is pictured in the aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia at night on Sept. 2, 2024. The attack killed 2 people, including an 8-year-old boy, and injured 2 others. (Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
Moscow launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia at night on Sept. 2, killing two people, including an 8-year-old boy, and injuring two others, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The attack, which occurred around 11 p.m. local time, partially destroyed a building in the city, Fedorov said. A 38-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy were killed in the attacks.

The blast wave, as well as debris, also caused damage to nearby buildings. A 43-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl were also injured in the attack.

The 12-year-old girl is currently in intensive care, Fedorov said.

Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of around 710,000, lies in Ukraine's southeast. Zaporizhzhia is subjected to regular Russian attacks due to its proximity to the front line.

Throughout the day on Sept. 2, communities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were struck 313 times by Russian attacks.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
4:53 PM  (Updated: )

Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv injures at least 13.

The residential area in the city's Kyivskyi district came under the attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the territory of one of Kharkiv's higher education institutions was hit in another strike.
