2 drones shot down over Bryansk Oblast, governor claims

Russian air defense forces destroyed two drones flying over Bryansk Oblast, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Feb. 5.

Bogomaz said the drones were shot down over the region's Vygonichsky district. No casualties or damage were reported.

Reports of drone attacks and attempted strikes within the Russian Federation have increased in recent weeks. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Jan. 30 that 21 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over multiple regions in Russia and in occupied Crimea.

Bogomaz alleged on Jan. 19 that debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone caused a fire at a local oil depot.

The Ukrainian government does not typically comment on these reports.