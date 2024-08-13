1st 'thematic' conference as follow-up to peace summit to be held in August

This audio is created with AI assistance

The first "thematic" conference dedicated to the third point of the peace formula, energy security, will be held online in August, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on Aug. 13.

During a working group meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula, Yermak announced that thematic conferences would follow the first global peace summit.

These events will be dedicated to specific points of the peace formula aimed at developing and agreeing on the components of a joint peace plan drafted by Ukraine.

Yermak mentioned that the total generation loss due to Russian attacks is 9 GW, adding that July was the most difficult for Ukrainians and Ukraine's economy due to "an unprecedented electricity shortage."

"Now, our power engineers have managed to stabilize the situation, and there have been no blackouts for more than two weeks," Yermak said.

"But the autumn-winter season is ahead, and we must coordinate our efforts to prevent new destruction and help restore the energy sector," he added.

Yermak said that the upcoming conference should result in an agreed communique that will reflect key agreements for the sake of energy security.

Ukraine held its first global peace summit in Switzerland, which culminated in 87 countries and international institutions signing the peace summit communique.

Among other things, the communique called upon Russia to return the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under full control of Ukraine, ensure uninterrupted manufacturing and supply of food products in Ukraine, secure full access to sea ports in the Black and Azov Seas, release all prisoners of war and return all deported Ukrainian children.

India, Armenia, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Indonesia, Bahrain, Colombia, South Africa, Thailand, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates were among the countries notably absent from the list of signatories.

Russia has previously said it will not attend a second peace summit, which will be held in a country from the so-called Global South, probably in the Middle East.