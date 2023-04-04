Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
17 people evacuated from Kramatorsk following flood

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2023 10:50 PM 1 min read
A spillway gate was partially destroyed on April 4 at one of the ponds in Donetsk Oblast's Kramatorsk, which resulted in major flooding, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported. At least 209 households and 51 private residences remain flooded in the village of Horodeshchyna, Kramatorsk district as of 6 p.m. local time.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook that 17 people, including two children, have been evacuated from the flooded area in the Kramatorsk community.

Emergency service workers and first responders are working at the scene.

According to Kyrylenko, the shoreline has already been reinforced and preparations are underway to create a new concrete barrier at the lock. The Donetsk Oblast police have deployed to the area to prevent the theft of the property of evacuated citizens.

The water pressure in the spillway gate has decreased, according to officials.

Air Force: Russia launches up to 20 guided aircraft bombs against Ukraine daily
Russia launches up to 20 guided aircraft bombs daily against Ukraine, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on April 4.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
