17 people evacuated from Kramatorsk following flood

A spillway gate was partially destroyed on April 4 at one of the ponds in Donetsk Oblast's Kramatorsk, which resulted in major flooding, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported. At least 209 households and 51 private residences remain flooded in the village of Horodeshchyna, Kramatorsk district as of 6 p.m. local time.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook that 17 people, including two children, have been evacuated from the flooded area in the Kramatorsk community.

Emergency service workers and first responders are working at the scene.

According to Kyrylenko, the shoreline has already been reinforced and preparations are underway to create a new concrete barrier at the lock. The Donetsk Oblast police have deployed to the area to prevent the theft of the property of evacuated citizens.

The water pressure in the spillway gate has decreased, according to officials.