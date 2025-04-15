1 killed, 9 injured in drone strike on residential building in Kursk Oblast, Russian authorities claim

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A drone strike on a residential building on April 14 in Russia's Kursk Oblast killed one person and injured another nine, Russian authorities claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify claims made by Russian officials.

Russia's Kursk Oblast operational command claimed in a post on social media that a fire stemming from the drone strike engulfed the 8th and 9th floors of a residential building in the city of Kursk.

A total of nine people reportedly suffered shrapnel wounds, head injuries, and burns as a result of the blaze. No information was provided on the status of the injured victims.

It was not immediately clear as to which country the drone belonged to. Ukraine's military has not commented on the attack.

Emergency crews are currently on-scene attending to injured victims.

Kursk Oblast, situated on the Russia-Ukraine border, is the site of Ukraine's incursion into the region and sees regular fighting.

Ukraine initially seized 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory in Kursk Oblast before Moscow, reinforced by North Korean units, launched a counteroffensive earlier this month.

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian cities with drone attacks, greatly outnumbering Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory.

Since Kyiv and Washington agreed on a temporary truce on March 11, Russia has launched 70 missiles, 2,200 Shahed-type drones, and 6,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on April 11.