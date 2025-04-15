The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kursk Oblast, Kursk, Drone attack, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

1 killed, 9 injured in drone strike on residential building in Kursk Oblast, Russian authorities claim

by Dmytro Basmat April 15, 2025 7:00 AM 2 min read
Russia's Kursk region sign on the A142 highway. (Loyna/Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A drone strike on a residential building on April 14 in Russia's Kursk Oblast killed one person and injured another nine, Russian authorities claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify claims made by Russian officials.

Russia's Kursk Oblast operational command claimed in a post on social media that a fire stemming from the drone strike engulfed the 8th and 9th floors of a residential building in the city of Kursk.

A total of nine people reportedly suffered shrapnel wounds, head injuries, and burns as a result of the blaze. No information was provided on the status of the injured victims.

It was not immediately clear as to which country the drone belonged to. Ukraine's military has not commented on the attack.

Emergency crews are currently on-scene attending to injured victims.

Kursk Oblast, situated on the Russia-Ukraine border, is the site of Ukraine's incursion into the region and sees regular fighting.

Ukraine initially seized 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory in Kursk Oblast before Moscow, reinforced by North Korean units, launched a counteroffensive earlier this month.

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian cities with drone attacks, greatly outnumbering Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory.

Since Kyiv and Washington agreed on a temporary truce on March 11, Russia has launched 70 missiles, 2,200 Shahed-type drones, and 6,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on April 11.

‘Panic, screams, dead everywhere’ — Sumy in shock after double-tap missile attack kills 35
Valeriia Maksimova and her husband woke up to the first explosion in central Sumy at around 10 a.m. Their house was damaged by the blast wave. The 38-year-old rushed to the kitchen to start clearing the rubble when the second explosion struck, throwing her three meters away into
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Dmytro Basmat

Most popular

News Feed

2:49 PM

Russia's Lavrov says NATO 'should have been dissolved.'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that the end of the Eastern Bloc eliminated the threat NATO was originally created to counter, yet the alliance not only persisted but also allegedly claimed a dominant role in European security.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.