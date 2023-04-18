Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

1 killed, 8 wounded in Russian shelling of Sumy, Donetsk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2023 5:53 PM 2 min read
A household damaged by a Russian artillery attack on the village of Richky in Ukraine’s eastern Sumy Oblast on April 18, 2023. (Prosecutor General’s Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia shelled the village of Richky in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast on April 18, killing an 83-year-old woman, Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

The Russian artillery troops fired at the village from Russia’s territory, hitting the woman’s house, according to the report.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.

A household damaged by a Russian artillery attack on the village of Richky in Ukraine’s eastern Sumy Oblast on April 18, 2023. (Prosecutor General’s Office/Telegram)
A household damaged by a Russian artillery attack on the village of Richky in Ukraine’s eastern Sumy Oblast on April 18, 2023. (Prosecutor General’s Office/Telegram)

On the same day, Russian forces also struck Donetsk Oblast’s town of Ukrainsk, injuring at least eight civilians, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The Russian shelling of Ukrainsk damaged three high-rises and 18 pavilions of a local market, according to the oblast governor.

“Not a day goes by without Russian war crimes in the Donetsk region,” added Kyrylenko.

Zelensky visits military positions near front-line city of Avdiivka
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ukrainian servicemembers in Avdiivka, the President’s Office reported on April 18. During Zelensky’s visit to Donetsk Oblast, the commander of the Donetsk operational-tactical group informed him of the situation on the frontline.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.