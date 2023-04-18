1 killed, 8 wounded in Russian shelling of Sumy, Donetsk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia shelled the village of Richky in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast on April 18, killing an 83-year-old woman, Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

The Russian artillery troops fired at the village from Russia’s territory, hitting the woman’s house, according to the report.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.

A household damaged by a Russian artillery attack on the village of Richky in Ukraine's eastern Sumy Oblast on April 18, 2023. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)

On the same day, Russian forces also struck Donetsk Oblast’s town of Ukrainsk, injuring at least eight civilians, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The Russian shelling of Ukrainsk damaged three high-rises and 18 pavilions of a local market, according to the oblast governor.

“Not a day goes by without Russian war crimes in the Donetsk region,” added Kyrylenko.