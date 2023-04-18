Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky visits military positions near front-line city of Avdiivka

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2023
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Ukrainian servicemembers in Avdiivka on April 18, 2023, and awards them with state honors. (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ukrainian servicemembers in Avdiivka, the President's Office reported on April 18.

During Zelensky's visit to Donetsk Oblast, the commander of the Donetsk operational-tactical group informed him of the situation on the frontline.

Zelensky also spoke with servicemembers from the Marines, Air Assault Forces, as well as Mechanized Infantry and Artillery forces, thanking them for their service and presenting them with state honors.

"I wish you nothing but victory – something that every Ukrainian desires and which holds great importance for all of us," Zelensky said.

"I extend my wishes for good health to you and your loved ones and express sincere gratitude from every Ukrainian for the remarkable path that you tread each day."

Avdiivka has been a front-line city since Russia first invaded Donbas in 2014 and is largely destroyed. It is located just 10 kilometers north of the center of the Russian-occupied Donetsk city.

After Russian forces made significant gains on the flanks of Avdiivka over March, Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi acknowledged on March 20 that the city could become a “second Bakhmut."

Since then, Ukraine's defense of the area has stabilized, with little territory changing hands.

