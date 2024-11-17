Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
1 killed, 6 injured in Mykolaiv amid Russia’s mass missile and drone attack

by Olena Goncharova November 17, 2024 7:40 AM 1 min read
A billboard that reads “Mykolaiv: the City of Heroes” stands in a residential district in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 12, 2022. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least one person was killed and six injured, including two children, in the city of Mykolaiv amid Russia’s mass drone and missile attack, regional governor Vitalii Kim reported on Nov. 17.

The attack damaged several private residences, a multi-story building, cars, a shopping center, and an infrastructure facility, according to the governor.

Multiple loud explosions were also reported in the capital Kyiv between 6:30 and 7:15 a.m. local time, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitshko said that as a result of falling drone debris, an apartment on the fourth floor of five-story residential building caught fire in the Pechersk neighborhood of the city. One person was hospitalized as a result of the attack, while one other person received medical treatment on-site.

Further explosions were also heard in the cities of Kropyvnytskyi, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Kryvyi Rih, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Multiple cruise, ballistic and hypersonic missiles were reportedly launched from the Black Sea, as well as Russia's Astrakhan Oblast and Krasnodar Krai, toward multiple regions.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.