Russia attacks Myrhorod military airfield, official confirms 'some losses'

by Abbey Fenbert July 2, 2024 1:35 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: Former Air Force Command Spokesperson Yurii Ihnat at a press briefing. (Evgen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked the Myrhorod military airfield in Poltava Oblast, resulting in "some losses," former Air Force Spokesperson Yurii Ihnat confirmed on social media July 1.

Russian media sources previously circulated video footage of the strike and claimed to have damaged multiple Su-27 aircraft.

"There was an attack. There are some losses, but not the ones the enemy claims," Ihnat said.

Ihnat did not provide details on the damage sustained at the airfield.

Earlier reports of the attack drew outrage on social media, with some criticizing the Air Force for failing to properly protect the airfield despite advance warnings of a Russian strike.

Ihnat defended the military's efforts and urged moderation from media commentators, saying that Russian sources have exaggerated their achievements "since the beginning of the invasion."

"The Air Force is doing everything to counteract the enemy, to mislead him, including with the help of models and other means," he said. He also stressed that Ukrainian airfields are under constant threat from Russian missile and drone attacks.

Ihnat was dismissed from his role as spokesperson on March 16, though he continues to work with the Air Force.

Russian forces previously carried out an intensive aerial attack against the Myrhorod military airfield in June 2023.

Ukraine should be allowed to strike ‘valid military targets’ in Russia, US House Intelligence Committee chair says
Ukraine should be allowed to strike “valid military targets” in Russia, Mike Turner, chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and a Republican congressman from Ohio, said in Kyiv on July 1.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Author: Abbey Fenbert
11:50 PM

1 killed, 7 injured after Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops attacked the village of Komar in the Volnovakha district and the towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on July 1, killing one person and injuring seven others, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor Office reported.
10:07 PM

Ukrenergo: Energy situation in Ukraine expected to improve in August.

The strain on the country's energy infrastructure will be alleviated after repairs at some nuclear power units are completed, which will provide more available capacity, while changes in the weather are also expected to help, according to Kudrytskyi, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, said on July 1.
8:07 PM

Explosions rock occupied Crimea, smoke over Balaklava reported.

Explosions were heard in Balaklava, a settlement in the city of Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea after an air raid alert went off on July 1, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported. Russian proxy Mikhail Razvozhayev claimed that four air targets were destroyed, "but the wreckage fell in the coastal zone."
6:57 PM

Finland approves defense pact with US.

Spurred by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Finland entered NATO in April 2023, extending the NATO-Russian border by roughly 1,340 kilometers (830 miles).
