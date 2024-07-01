Russia attacks Myrhorod military airfield, official confirms 'some losses'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked the Myrhorod military airfield in Poltava Oblast, resulting in "some losses," former Air Force Spokesperson Yurii Ihnat confirmed on social media July 1.

Russian media sources previously circulated video footage of the strike and claimed to have damaged multiple Su-27 aircraft.

"There was an attack. There are some losses, but not the ones the enemy claims," Ihnat said.

Ihnat did not provide details on the damage sustained at the airfield.

Earlier reports of the attack drew outrage on social media, with some criticizing the Air Force for failing to properly protect the airfield despite advance warnings of a Russian strike.

Ihnat defended the military's efforts and urged moderation from media commentators, saying that Russian sources have exaggerated their achievements "since the beginning of the invasion."

"The Air Force is doing everything to counteract the enemy, to mislead him, including with the help of models and other means," he said. He also stressed that Ukrainian airfields are under constant threat from Russian missile and drone attacks.

Ihnat was dismissed from his role as spokesperson on March 16, though he continues to work with the Air Force.

Russian forces previously carried out an intensive aerial attack against the Myrhorod military airfield in June 2023.