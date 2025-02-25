1 killed, 14 injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 25, killing one person and injuring at least 14, including four children, Ukraine's National Police reported.

A residential area came under attack at around 2:20 p.m., damaging at least 17 houses. Rescue operations are ongoing.

"We are identifying all the circumstances of the attack, the exact number of victims, and the extent of the damage," Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Kramatorsk, located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the front line, remains a frequent target as Russian forces continue their offensive in the region.

Russian artillery and airstrikes on settlements in Donetsk Oblast occur daily, often resulting in civilian casualties.