1 killed, 1 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Russian troops shelled Dvorichna, a village in Kharkiv Oblast on July 18, killing a 72-year-old man and injuring a 65-year-old woman, according to the military administration of Kharkiv Oblast.

Dvorichna is located on the front line of Russia's troop build-up in the Kupiansk area. The Ukrainian military has said that heavy fighting has been ongoing in the area.

Dvorichna was liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during their counter-offensive of Kharkiv Oblast in the autumn of 2022.