Zelensky: 5 dead in Odesa Oblast due to bad weather

by Martin Fornusek November 28, 2023 8:42 AM 1 min read
State Emergency Service dealing with the consequences of severe weather on Nov. 27, 2023. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Several people died in Ukraine due to severe weather conditions, with the highest number – five – recorded in Odesa Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the evening of Nov. 27.

Some 19 people were injured, he added.

A resident of the Crimean village of Morske near Sudak died when he came to the seaside "to look at the waves," Krym Realii reported on Nov. 27, citing a Moscow-installed official within the illegal occupation administration in Crimea.

Storms, strong wind, heavy rain, and snowfall hit much of Ukraine on Nov. 26-27, leading to floods, damages to buildings, power outages, and traffic problems. The epicenter of the cyclone that caused the situation is now moving toward northern oblasts, Zelensky said.

Services have been working to restore Ukraine's energy grid, which has been disrupted by the weather conditions. Some 882 settlements in 12 oblasts remain without power as of 8 p.m., Nov. 27, the State Emergency Service reported.

Some 10 highways remain blocked as of yesterday evening.

Author: Martin Fornusek
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
1:45 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 27, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
