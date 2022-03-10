This audio is created with AI assistance

Zelensky’s Chief of Staff: We didn’t believe Russia would invade Ukraine until very last. Andriy Yermak, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, said that authorities were preparing for Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine for months — ‘and now we see the result, we are successfully fighting for two weeks,’ but they did not believe it would really happen. According to him, during the first hours of the war, President Zelensky and others were concentrated, nobody panicked.