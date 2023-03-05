Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: World is strong enough to punish Russia for war against Ukraine

March 5, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on March 5 that the “world is strong enough to punish Russia for the war."

“Step by step, we are moving towards ensuring that the terrorist state is held fully responsible for what has been committed against our state, against our people,” Zelensky said at the United for Justice conference, which was attended by a number of lawyers from Ukraine, Europe and other countries.

He added that all Russians involved in murders and aggression against Ukraine must be punished.
“We will provide the world with enough courage and tools to make this punishment happen. Confidence in this is growing every week,” Zelensky said.

‘Hide the girls’: How Russian soldiers rape and torture Ukrainians
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
