Zelensky tells Prague Ukraine is 'moving forward'

by Abbey Fenbert July 7, 2023 2:17 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine maintains the initiative in its counteroffensive against occupying Russian troops, President Volodymr Zelensky said in a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel on July 6.

"We are advancing," Zelensky said. "We have the initiative now. The offensive is not fast, that's a fact. Nonetheless, we are moving forward — not backwards, like the Russians."

Zelensky arrived in Prague on July 6 with plans to meet with President Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and other top officials to discuss defense support, the unfolding situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and the upcoming Vilnius NATO summit.

On Telegram, Zelensky thanked President Pavel for Czechia's ongoing support, saying that with sanctions against Russia, military aid to Ukraine, and support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO, "the Czech people are truly helping to bring victory closer."

"It is in the interest of the Czech Republic that Ukraine, as soon as the war ends, starts negotiations on joining NATO," Pavel said on Twitter. He said he hopes to begin talks on Ukraine's entry to the EU by the end of this year.

Zelensky's visit to Prague followed a meeting with the Bulgarian government in Sofia to secure support for Ukraine's entry into NATO and discuss other issues related to Ukraine's defense operations.

The NATO summit in Vilnius begins next week. Zelensky's negotiations with European leaders aim to bolster support for Ukraine's membership bid ahead of the July 11 summit.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
