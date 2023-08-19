Zelensky visits Sweden with first lady

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Aug. 19 that he and First Lady Olena Zelenska are in Sweden on a working visit to discuss further military aid with the country's leadership.

According to Zelensky, he will meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, King Carl XVI, Queen Silvia, Speaker Andreas Norlén, and the heads of parliamentary parties.

In addition to discussing military aid, Zelensky wrote that Ukraine's "European integration and common security in the Euro-Atlantic space" was also on the agenda.

Zelensky also expressed his support for Sweden's NATO candidacy and thanked Sweden for its ongoing support of Ukraine.

The Swedish parliament announced on Aug. 17 that it had approved the transfer of 3.25 billion Swedish kronor (almost $300 million) in military aid to Ukraine, including munitions, spare parts, and vehicles.