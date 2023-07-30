Zelensky visits recovering soldiers in Ivano-Frankivsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a rehabilitation center in Ivano-Frankivsk on July 30 to meet with soldiers undergoing treatment.

"I want to thank each of our soldiers for their feat and heroism. Thank you from all Ukrainians for defending our country. We will definitely win! I wish you all a speedy recovery!" Zelensky said.

The president reportedly awarded state medals of courage to the military personnel undergoing treatment.

Zelensky also thanked the center's medical staff for their work: "I am also deeply grateful to our medical staff! Doctors, nurses – you are all fantastic. We are proud of your important work!"