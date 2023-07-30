Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky visits recovering soldiers in Ivano-Frankivsk

by Igor Kossov July 30, 2023 4:30 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with recovering soldiers at a rehabilitation center in Ivano-Frankivsk on July 30, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a rehabilitation center in Ivano-Frankivsk on July 30 to meet with soldiers undergoing treatment.

"I want to thank each of our soldiers for their feat and heroism. Thank you from all Ukrainians for defending our country. We will definitely win! I wish you all a speedy recovery!" Zelensky said.

The president reportedly awarded state medals of courage to the military personnel undergoing treatment.

Zelensky also thanked the center's medical staff for their work: "I am also deeply grateful to our medical staff! Doctors, nurses – you are all fantastic. We are proud of your important work!"

Author: Igor Kossov
