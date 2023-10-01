Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Zelensky: 'Never again will Ukraine pay with its sovereignty for illusory promises of peace'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 1, 2023 9:30 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a ceremony marking the Defenders Day on Oct. 1, 2023, in Kyiv. (www.president.gov.ua)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 1, when Ukraine marks the Defenders Day, a public holiday honoring veterans and fallen soldiers, that the country will never again “pay with the future of its children, its sovereignty and its will for illusory promises of peace.”

“Ukraine has made historical conclusions,” Zelensky said.

In 1994, three years after gaining independence, Ukraine, which had the third largest nuclear arsenal in the world and included more than 5,000 strategic and tactical weapons, signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Budapest Memorandum.

The country expected extended security assurance in return for moving warheads to Russia, which 20 years later would brutally violate memorandum and invade Ukraine.

“Our unity must enable us to go all the way to drive the occupier out of our land. And it will,” Zelensky said. “Courage, resilience, and unity are the things we must not lose in order not to lose Ukraine.”

As of the beginning of August, 12 countries – Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Sweden –  have already joined the G7's joint declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

The guarantees, including addressing issues of sanctions, financial assistance and post-war reconstruction, are expected to strengthen Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression.

Abducting the future: How Ukrainian parents fight to rescue their children from Russia
One thought helped Yevhen Mezhevyi overcome the ordeal of Russian captivity – the thought of his three young children. Single father Mezhevyi, 40, was captured by Russian troops at a checkpoint when he and his children were fleeing their war-torn hometown of Mariupol last spring. For 45 days, Mezh…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.