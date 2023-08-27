Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Ukraine risks losing support from some ‘major powers’ if battlefield moves to Russian territory

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 28, 2023 12:01 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire an SPG recoilless gun during military training in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 17, 2023. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine risks losing military support from some "major powers" if the battlefield in Russia's war against Ukraine moves to Russian territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview on Aug. 27.

When asked whether he thinks the war should move to Russia, Zelensky said there is a "big risk that we (Ukraine) will definitely be left alone."

According to the president, Ukraine is trying to improve its relations with states that both supported Ukraine from the very start of the full-scale invasion and also those at a "historical distance," noting that for the latter group entering Russian territory is a "sore issue."

"There are big states in our world, very big states, for whom there is only one point for which they are not on Russia's side – this is the territorial integrity of the state," Zelensky said. "If I deliberately direct my troops and decide to go to Russian territory, I must know for sure that this state will not be with me. And then you have to think about what is more important now for the people and Ukraine."

Numerous attacks have been reported on Russian soil, several of which Russian authorities claim were carried out by Ukraine.

Ukraine has not admitted to the attacks.

Earlier on Aug. 27, the governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast claimed a Ukrainian drone flew into a building in the city of Kursk. Ukraine has yet to comment on the accusation.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
