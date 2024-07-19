Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Ukraine, United States, 2024 Presidential election
Edit post

Zelensky, Trump to hold phone discussion, CNN reports

by Abbey Fenbert July 19, 2024 6:54 AM 2 min read
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speak during a meeting in New York on September 25, 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky and former U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to speak over the phone on July 19, CNN reported on July 18, citing two sources with knowledge of the planned call.

Trump on July 18 accepted the Republican party's nomination to run for president in the 2024 U.S. election.

The call would be the first conversation between Zelensky and Trump after Trump left office in 2021.

The sources said that plans for a call between Zelensky and Trump have been in the works for some time. One source cautioned that schedules can often change.

Zelensky is currently visiting the U.K., and is also expected to address the newly assembled British Cabinet on July 19.  

Trump's opposition to military aid to Ukraine has raised concerns about ongoing U.S. support for Kyiv if the former president wins a second term. Zelensky said on July 18 that dealing with a Trump administration would be "hard work."

During his speech formally accepting the Republican party nomination, Trump repeated his claim that Russia would not have launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine if he had been president at the time.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers have called on U.S. President Joe Biden to drop out of the race amid questions over his fitness for office and weak performance against Trump in current polls.

As Trump’s victory becomes more likely, efforts underway to sway him to Ukraine’s side
Three days after an assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump that has made him look stronger than ever, ex-U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson managed to get some face time with the Republican candidate seeking a second term. Johnson took to X to publicly express his main
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:21 PM

Zelensky meets Britain's King Charles.

President Volodomyr Zelensky met with Britain's King Charles on July 18, and in a post on social media thanked the U.K. for being "one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies."
3:15 PM

Compassion alone 'will not protect Ukraine,' Danish PM says.

Ukraine's partners must continue to deliver support and scale up their own military capabilities, as compassion "will not protect Ukraine," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the European Political Community Summit on July 18, attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.
2:34 PM
Video

When Russia attacks, they come: Ukraine's first responders.

Rescuers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service come to the sites of aerial attacks to sort through the most difficult rubble in search of living and dead people. We followed them to understand what it takes to be a first responder in wartime Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.