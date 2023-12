This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Twitter post he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sept. 15 about the ongoing Russian invasion, Canada's continued support, and how to further hinder Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Zelensky thanked Trudeau in particular for Canada's help in the energy sector. In August, Canada disbursed a $348 million loan to Ukraine for the purchase of gas before the heating season.