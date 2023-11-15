Zelensky, Trudeau discuss air defense support during phone call

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, discussing the situation on the front and defense cooperation, Zelensky said on Nov. 15.

The conversation focused on strengthening Ukrainian air defenses, including mobile anti-drone fire groups, the president added.

Ukraine is bracing itself for intensified Russian strikes on infrastructure during winter months, and allies have already pledged to strengthen the country's air defenses.

Zelensky thanked Trudeau for Canada's military and financial support, for its sanctions against Russia, and for Ottawa's proposal for a coalition of countries that would facilitate the return of Ukrainian children abducted to Russia.

Canada made this proposal during the international peace formula talks in Malta in late October, the presidential office said. At least 19,500 Ukrainian children have been abducted or forcibly displaced by Russia's war, according to the Children of War database.

Canada has firmly supported Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, providing almost $7 billion in multifaceted assistance, including $1.8 billion in military aid.