Zelensky travels to Zaporizhzhia, holds meeting on fortifications

by Dinara Khalilova November 30, 2023 11:05 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during his meeting with Ukrainian military officials on building fortifications on the front lines and in regions bordering Russia and Belarus in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Nov. 30, 2023. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During his work trip to Zaporizhzhia Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on building fortifications "on main defensive lines" and in regions bordering Russia and Belarus, the President's Office reported on Nov. 30.

Zelensky, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and other military officials discussed the construction of fortifications near Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast and on the Kupiansk-Lyman axis.

The meeting's participants focused on attracting funding and resources for such construction, including potential cooperation with private businesses, according to Zelensky's office.

"The President of Ukraine emphasized that the proper arrangement of defense lines should become a priority, in particular, in the frontline regions."

In Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky met General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Group, who leads operations on the southeastern front lines, and other commanders fighting in the area.

They discussed the situation on the battlefield and further defense plans while Zelensky presented soldiers with state awards.

The president also talked to local officials, discussing the situation in the region and building bomb shelters in Zaporizhzhia's schools.

Before Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky made a trip to a military command post in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk amid Russia's ongoing offensive against the northeastern city.

In the regional capital, Kharkiv, Zelensky visited a school set up in the local underground to ensure hundreds of children can study in safety amid frequent Russian attacks.

Zelensky also held phone calls with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Bulgarian PM Nikolai Denkov.

The leaders discussed further military and financial aid for Ukraine, Kyiv's progress in Euro-Atlantic integration, and the implementation of Zelensky's peace formula and security in the Black Sea.

"We have a lot to thank our partners for. Our agreements — (between) Ukraine and Germany, Ukraine and Britain, Ukraine and Bulgaria — are all being fulfilled. (We also) outlined new joint steps," Zelensky said in his evening address.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Ukraine news

10:21 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.
10:16 PM

Police raid homes of independent journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz authorities ordered the detention of 11 independent journalists and conducted searches of their homes on Tuesday. According to attorney Zamir Zhooshev, the journalists are now held in custody for 48 hours, before the court decides to release them or to extend the detention.
9:41 PM

Zelensky meets presidents of Singapore, Rwanda for the first time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame, for the first time on the sidelines of the Davos forum on Jan. 16, as well as with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.
