Zelensky tops Politico’s ‘most influential people in Europe' list

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky was named Politico’s most influential person in Europe of the year on Dec. 7 in recognition of his leadership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to Politico, Europe is changing, and the continent is reassessing its strategic relationships, getting serious about defense, and rethinking policies on trade, accession, and energy security.

“Broadly speaking, it’s rethinking what it means to be European — and that’s largely because of Ukraine’s comedian-turned-president,” Politico wrote.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is listed ninth in Politico's "Dreamer” section of the list, with the caption “the loser.”

"Vladimir Putin’s dream of a greater Russia is unlikely to be realized,” Politico wrote.

Earlier this week, Zelensky was named Time magazine's and Financial Times' person of the year, acknowledging his leadership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.